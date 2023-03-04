Fawad Ch distances himself from audio

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday distanced himself from an audiotape that contains his alleged conversation about judges of the country. Another alleged audio leak surfaced on Friday, this time linked to senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry – who has categorically rejected it – purportedly talking about superior court judges. “I have no connection with this audio,” tweeted Chaudhry. The leaked conversation, first publicly shared by journalists on social media, shows pictures of Chaudhry and his brother Faisal Hussain, identifying them as the people behind the voices talking about arranging a meeting between judges of the superior courts – a conversation that Chaudhry said never took place. A voice, implied to be Chaudhry’s, can be heard saying that a senior judge of the Lahore High Court wants to meet a top judge of the Supreme Court. The audio also makes reference to one of the judges linked to an earlier audio leak.

The voice suggested to be Chaudhry’s can also be heard asking the other person to “get four more sections imposed in a case on Tarar so that he feels some pressure”.

While the clip only mentions Tarar and not the full name, it appears to be a reference to PML-N leader Atta Tarar who was named in a hooliganism case filed during the previous Punjab government, led by Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

In his rebuttal to the audio, the PTI leader dismissed the recording as fake. “Another fake audio has been thrown in the market in my name. This audio has nothing to do with me,” said the PTI leader, adding that neither did he meet the judges mentioned in the clip nor did he ask any of them to help each other.