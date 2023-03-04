ECP writes letter to KP governor for poll date

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday wrote a letter to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali for the announcement of a date for the holding of the general election of the KP Assembly in the light of the Supreme Court’s verdict. The Commission, in the letter available with this agency, said it was awaiting the governor’s response for holding consultation and the subsequent announcement of the date of the assembly election. The letter, referring to the Supreme Court’s order dated March 1, said the apex court required that “the governor of KP province must after consultation with the Election Commission forthwith appoint a date for the holding of the general elections to the KP Assembly and the preceding clause (a) shall, mutatis mutandis, apply in relation thereto.” Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for the general polls in Punjab, hours after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proposed dates for the election in the province as directed by the Supreme Court (SC). “President Dr. Arif Alvi has announced the date of 30th April 2023 (Sunday) for holding the general elections of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab,” tweeted the President’s office on Friday. Dr Alvi’s office said that the decision was made by the president after “considering the dates proposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan”.