President Alvi appoints Abdul Wali Kakar as Balochistan governor

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday appointed Malik Abdul Wali Kakar as the governor of Balochistan. The president made the appointment on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in accordance with Articles 48(1) and 101 of the Constitution. Kakar is the senior vice president of the Balochistan National Party. Former Balochistan governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha stepped down in April last year, only days after Imran Khan was deposed as prime minister by a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly. He was appointed as the governor on July 7 last year after the resignation of Justice (retd) Amanullah Khan Yaseenzai.