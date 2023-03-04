Terrorist killed in N Waziristan operation

Security forces on Friday killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Mir Ali in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists during the operation. “Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist,” it added.

The ISPR said that the killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens. The statement further said that the locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

Pakistan’s security forces have conducted numerous operations against terrorism across the country, not only arresting terrorists and their facilitators but also foiling several attacks during the last three months.

On February 27, two soldiers were martyred during an exchange of fire with militants in the Spinwam area of the district.

During the intense exchange of fire, 25-year-old sepoy lmran Ullah, resident of District Bajaur District, and sepoy Afzal Khan who was 21 years of age and a resident of Upper Dir District, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

Security forces have killed at least 142 terrorists during the last three months as operations to eliminate terrorism from the country continue. At least 1,007 terrorists were arrested during 6,921 operations by security forces across the country in the last three months.

A total of 1,960 operations were conducted in K-P, out of which 1,516 were area-domination operations, 301 were intelligence-based operations, and 143 were area-sanitisation operations.

As a result of the operations conducted by security forces, 98 terrorists were killed and 540 were arrested in K-P.