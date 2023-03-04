ATC seeks arguments in plea by PTI leaders

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday sought arguments from lawyers in a plea seeking removal of terrorism sections from FIR against PTI’s Leaders Asad Umar and others pertaining protest after the ECP’s verdict in toshakhana case. Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case regarding the matter. The court was told that Asad Umar could not come from Rajanpur so far. Dr. Baber Awan prayed the court to sought argument in the plea on next hearing. The court said that Asad Umar would come himself on next hearing if he was released till that. The court also summoned the Rajanpur police along with the record. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till March 17.