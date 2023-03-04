Transgender person held for posing as mosque Imam

Police lodged a case on Friday against a transgender person who allegedly concealed his identity to perform the duties of an Imam (prayer leader) at a local mosque in Rawalpindi, a private TV channel reported.

Officers from the Rawat police station arrested suspect Muhammad Khan following a complaint registered by local residents. Complainant Raja Shafiq alleged that Khan had been leading prayers at the mosque for almost a year and a half and had also led many funeral prayers.

He claimed that Khan left the imamat of the mosque last month after which local residents gave him a respectful farewell. However, he claimed that police had arrested him a day earlier after he was seen begging on the streets which led to the revelation that he was a transgender person.

Police said that a remand would be sought from a local court for the accused for further investigation.