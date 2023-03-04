Census 2023: Govt extends date for self-enumeration

The federal government on Friday extended the date for self-enumeration as part of census 2023 after it received requests from the masses. A Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) spokesperson confirmed to Geo News that the date for self-enumeration for the seventh census has been extended for seven days (March 10). The development comes days after Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) objected to the time allotted for carrying out the census while calling for extending the time specified for the three phases of self-enumeration, house enumeration and census. The decision to extend the date for the self-enumeration of the country’s first digital census – which was initially scheduled to end tonight (March 3) at 12am – was taken during the committee’s meeting. The spokesperson maintained that the date has been extended keeping in view the convenience of the people.