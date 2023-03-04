Competent officers a valuable asset of police dept: IG Punjab

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a series of measures are being taken to honor police officers and personnel. In this regard five officers who retired from the police department after completing their professional service were honored at the Central Police Office. A farewell ceremony was held in which the IG Punjab praised the retired officers for their professional services to the police department.

According to the details, the retired officers include SP Rana Shahid Hussain, DSPs Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Humaira Tabassum , Kausar Parveen and Muhammad Naeem Virk who completed their professional service recently. IG Punjab while talking to all five officers said that all the officers performed every responsibility assigned during their professional career in a good manner and dutifulness. He said that competent officers like you are a valuable asset to the police department even after retirement.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the doors of my office are always open for all officers and personnel who are retiring from the force. The retired officers thanked IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar for organizing the farewell ceremony. They said that retirement is a part of every government employee’s career, but our services will always be available for the police department in future as well. Dr. Usman Anwar also presented commemorative shields on behalf of Punjab Police to five officers SP Rana Shahid Hussain, DSPs Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Humaira Tabassum , Kausar Parveen and Muhammad Naeem Virk. On this occasion, AIG Admin and Security Ammara Athar and other officers were also present. Punjab Police, Interpol and other departments are continuing to arrest hardened proclaimed offenders who have escaped abroad and in this regard, Punjab Police with the help of Interpol and FIA arrested Umar Shahzad, a dangerous proclaimed offender killer from United Arab Emirates.

According to the details, the proclaimed offender Umar Shehzad had fled abroad after the brutal murder incident in Sialkot in 2018, for which a Red Notice was issued with the help of Interpol and after a long effort, the said proclaimed offender was arrested. FIA has handed over the said proclaimed offender to Sialkot Police at Lahore Airport.

It is noteworthy that after canceling the passports of fugitive proclaimed offenders abroad, they are being brought back with the cooperation of FIA and Interpol and during the last few days, six heinous proclaimed offenders have been arrested from different countries and transferred to Pakistan.

IG Punjab has issued instructions to accelerate process of cancelling passports of absconding proclaimed offenders abroad. Dr. Usman Anwar said that no effort should be spared to punish the dangerous proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes. IG Punjab stressed upon to arrest the proclaimed offenders with effective coordination and full follow-up in order to bring them to justice as soon as possible.