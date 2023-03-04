QAU will ensure secure environment for teaching and learning

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) announced its closure due to a clash among small minority of aggressive and violent students. In order to prevent any further harm, the university was closed and all students were asked to evacuate their hostels within 24 hours. As a precautionary measure, the female students’ hostels were cleared on February 28th during the daytime, while the boys’ hostels were not vacated. Dozens of students resisted against this notification, leading to several warnings from the administration to maintain law and order on the campus. The involvement of outsiders in these unlawful incidents led to gross indiscipline on campus.

The recent events have highlighted the need for a comprehensive policy for campus security and hostels to ensure the safety of students. We are devising a plan to address all issues, committees of senior faculty members have been formed to address the multifaceted matters disrupting academic activities from all angles. The University will ensure that policies are in place to obviate any chance of a repeat occurrence. The cooperation of students and parents is requested in this regard to maintain a peaceful and secure environment on the QAU campus.

We regret any inconvenience caused by the closure of the university and assure everyone that we are working tirelessly to resolve the situation as soon as possible. The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has been involved to implement necessary measures. Further, the necessary repairs and security arrangements are underway and the university is likely to reopen in two to four weeks. Developments regarding the reopening of the campus will be communicated to all concerned on regular basis.