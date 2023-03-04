AG Punjab launches pension e-project

The E-Pension Pilot Project launched by the Accountant General Punjab to pay pension to the government employees at their homes has been successfully completed. It has been decided to extend the scope of E-Pension Project to the entire province.

Controller General of Accounts Pakistan Maqbool Ahmed Gondal announced to provide E-Pension facilities to the government employees of Pakistan. Addressing the inauguration ceremony of E-Pension Project at AG Office Lahore. Controller General of Accounts Pakistan Maqbool Ahmed Gondal said Accountant General Punjab Syed Amar Naqvi has set a new standard of services and the benefits of their dedication and hard work will reach to all the government employees of Pakistan.

He said that payments being made to the government employees on the eve of their retirement is not a favour to anyone, rather, it is the fruit of his lifetime hard work. He said to provide ease for the people and in this regard to set a high standard of service delivery is our responsibility. It was apprised during the ceremony that E-Pension Pilot Project was launched from School Education Lahore after gaining its success, this project is being extended to school education across the province.

The data of four lakh teachers of the School Education Department has been prepared in which Punjab Information and Technology Board has played a key role. Addressing the ceremony, Director General District Accounts Offices Tajamal Elahi said that from today onwards a teacher will not have to visit any office at the time of his retirement, nor will anyone have to pay bribe for the preparation of his pension papers.

The pension documents will be uploaded online in the system and on the day a teacher’s salary stops as a result of his retirement, the next month’s salary payment will simultaneously start in his bank account. He said that through E-Pension Project, it will be possible to pay pension at retired employees home, there will be complete transparency and ease in the system.

It was informed in the ceremony that the work of preparing the data bank of all government employees of Punjab has been started so that E-Pension facility can be provided to all government employees. Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board Faisal Yusuf, Additional Secretary Schools Education Fariha Parvez, and DPI Schools Rana Abdul Qayyum Khan also addressed the ceremony.

Controller General of Accounts Pakistan Maqbool Ahmed Gondal lauded that the Accountant General Punjab Office has rendered significant services to make the e-Pension project successful. Shields and certificates were also being distributed among the officers and officials of PAFRA project, Pension Facilities Central AG Office, Information Technology Board Department and Schools Education Department.