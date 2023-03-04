Art competition held at YMCA

An art competition among students of YMCA and various other educational institutions was held on Friday.

Bishop of Lahore Rt Rev Nadeem Kamran was the chief guest at the function held in connection with artworks display and competition among young artists. 29 students of YMCA and other institutions took part in the exhibition. Prominent among speakers on the occasion were Emanuel Sarfraz, Ashaknaz, Nausheen Saeed, Nadeemur Rehman, Haroon Rehmat and Kanwal Feroze. Syeda Marryam Zahra stood first in the competition. Shahzeb Ali got second position while Shahab bagged third position. Sumbal Pervez got the consolation prize. All winners were given cash prizes.

Bishop Nadeem dilated on the contribution of nation building by Christians and their role in progress of country. “Christian community would not be able to fully participate in the elections if they were held on Easter. Therefore, the election date must be fixed keeping in mind the religious festival of Christian community,” he said.

The Bishop spoke about the concept and realization of ‘Freedom’ and ‘Women dignity’, which were also the themes for the artworks exhibition. He appreciated the artworks by students and encouraged them to explore more in the realm of creativity.

Emanuel Sarfraz briefed the guests about the working of YMCA and the projects in pipeline to promote art and culture. He said the YMCA in the near future plans to start exchange programme with YMCAs of other countries. “We also plan to start residency programme for artists this year,” he said. The art exhibition opened on February 22 and was inaugurated by legendary artist Dr Ajaz Anwar was first in the series of art competitions planned for this year.