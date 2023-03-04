Four-day Bahawalpur Cultural Festival concludes at IUB

The four-day the Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival organised by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), in collaboration with divisional administration, concluded here on Friday. In the four-day event, Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Ehtasham Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Ahmad Jappa, Syed Tabish Alwari, President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Maan, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Jami Chandio, Hafeez Khan, Hina Jilani, Sardar Ali Shah, Prof. Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Mujahid Barelvi, Umbreen Hussain Amber, Aqeel Abbas Jafari, Azhar Faragh, Gul e Nukhiz Akhtar, Mansoor Afaq, Mohsin Bhatti, Naseer Ahmad Nasir, Imran Javed, Anwar Grewal, Usman Khattak, Qaiser Majeed, Prof. Dr. Munir Azhar, Syed Noor, Nasir Adeeb, Amna Mufti, Nazir Leghari, Sheema Kirmani, Rizwan Razi, Oriya Maqbool Jan, Ashraf Sharif, Prof. Shahid Naseem, Sajjad Jahania, Azhar Saleem Majuka, Shakir Hussain Shakir, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar and other prominent personalities from across the country participated. According to focal person Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, the festival was being declared as the flagship event of South Punjab promoting art and literature which has been recognised internationally, bringing laurels for the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and for the city for the last three years.