Estonia torn over Ukraine aid as elections loom

Divisions over assistance to Ukraine are looming large in Estonia as the country prepares for parliamentary elections in which far-right nationalists are set to make gains. The Baltic state, a member of the EU and NATO, has led international calls over the past year for more military aid to help Ukraine fight Russia’s invasion. However, the far-right EKRE has argued against providing Ukraine with more arms, saying that Estonia should not worsen its relationship with Russia. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’s Reform Party is set to win, according to opinion polls, but would likely have to form a coalition to stay in power. The Reform Party is to win 28.7 percent in Sunday’s elections, according to a February survey by Kantar Emor that put the far-right EKRE in second place with 18.2. “We support an open, friendly, Western-minded, European, smart country,” Kallas told AFP. “My biggest competitor thinks that we shouldn’t help Ukraine, we shouldn’t support Ukraine, we should only look for our self-interest,” she said.