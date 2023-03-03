Sonya Hussyn lists the qualities she wants in her future life partner

Prominent actor Sonya Hussyn revealed the attributes she is looking for in a person to be her life partner.

The ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ star was the latest guest on the PSL special show ‘The Fourth Umpire’ hosted by Fahad Mustafa. The celebrity participated in fun activities and gave some fiery answers in her outing.

During a segment, the host asked Hussyn about the qualities she is looking for in her ideal life partner, to which, the celebrity replied, “Although there is a long list of attributes to look for, the topmost is the manliness of a person.”

The host interrupted saying, “A man should be man enough.” Hussyn showed agreement to the remark and explained that the person should be bold enough to approach a girl with confidence rather than the contrary.

During another segment, Hussyn was asked to pick one female actor out of Meera, Mathira and Faryal Mehmood, who she thinks should quit the showbiz industry. Being apprehensive for a moment, she replied with the name of Meera.

“Meera is not even a part of the industry any more. She is such a great celebrity and can easily start up some business, like a salon,” the actor detailed. Meanwhile, on the work front, actor Sonya Hussyn is currently being seen as Noor-ul-Ain in the drama serial ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’, alongside Shehzad Sheikh and Aiza Awan. Ali Masud Saeed helmed the direction of the serial, while Maha Malik wrote the script. Six Sigma Entertainment of Humayun Saeed is the production banner for the project. ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ – a beautiful tale of companionship and compromises – airs every Tuesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.