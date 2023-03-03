Zara Noor Abbas flaunts her glamourous look with new viral pictures

Zara Noor Abbas is a stunning Pakistani actress. She was born on 13th March 1990 in Lahore. She gave a start to her career in 2016.

Zara takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again.

Zara is quite active on Instagram and she never fails to impress her followers by uploading her stunning photos. The Ehd-e-Wafa actress took to Instagram and shared her gorgeous photos that left her fans swooning over her look.

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also motivating comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Khamoshi, Dharkan, Lamhay and many more.

It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience. She has also acted in a number of television programmes and her work has been well received.