Gauri Khan lands in legal trouble over property purchase

A complaint has been filed against Gauri – wife of Shahrukh Khan – and others over a property purchase in Lucknow, India. A complaint has been filed against Gauri – wife of Shahrukh Khan – and others over a property purchase in Lucknow, India.

As per the reports from Indian news outlets, a resident of Mumbai, Jaswant Shah lodged an FIR against Khan and the company she is an ambassador for, on Wednesday in the Uttar Pradesh state of India.

In his complaint, Shah alleged that the company failed to give him possession of a flat, located in Tulsiyani Golf View of Sushant Golf City, Lucknow, despite the payment of Rs 86 lacs. He also claimed that the property was given to someone else instead.

Apart from the star wife, the complaint was also filed against Tulsiyani Construction and Development Limited CMD Anil Kumar Tulsiyani and director Mahesh Tulsiyani.

Shah mentioned that he bought the flat after being influenced by the brand ambassador of the company, Gauri Khan. The case against the celebrity was registered under section 409 of the Indian Penal Code.

It should be noted here that apart from her status of being King Khan’s wife, Gauri is also a film producer and designer by profession and has credits for doing interiors for high-profile individuals including Mukesh Ambani, Roberto Cavalli and Ralph Lauren.