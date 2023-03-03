Mariam celebrates her birthday with Ali Ansari and Saboor

Pakistani television star Mariam Ansari is beautiful. Mariam has contributed to a number of successful Pakistani television shows, including Aangan and Dil Lagi. Mariam is blissfully married to Owais Khan, who is the brother of cricketer Azam Khan and the son of former Pakistani wicketkeeper and captain Moin Khan. The admirers of Mariam Ansari are curious about her private life. Currently, the beautiful actress is appearing in the drama series Hook. The Bunty I Love You star, who is a Pisces by birth sign and exudes loving and artistic energy from head to toe, celebrated her birthday in a quiet and private setting with her brother and sister-in-law, Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly. The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media. Mariam is known for her leading role in several television serials including Chadar, Dil Ka Darwaza, Agar Tum Na Hotey, Mann Mar Jaye Na, Ro Raha Hai Dil and many more.