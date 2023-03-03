Kylie Jenner clarifies how to pronounce Aire’s new name

Kylie Jenner is clearing the air on the pronunciation of her son’s new name.

On Jan. 21, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that her and Travis Scott’s baby boy, their second child, is named Aire, more than 10 months after she announced that they had changed his original name, which was Wolf. After Instagram fan page @kyliesnapchat shared the news about the child’s new name, with the caption, “Do you think it’s pronounced air or airey?” Kylie commented, “AIR” with a red heart emoji.

A source told E! News the name means “lion of God.”

In her Jan. 21 post, Kylie also shared the first photos of baby Aire’s face. In two pics, the Kardashians star is seen holding and cuddling her son. In two other photos, baby Aire appeared on his own. In the images, he’s seen wearing adorable baby clothes with cars and sharks printed on them.

Kylie shared Aire’s name and the new pics of her son 12 days before the family will celebrate his first birthday on Feb. 2 and 11 days before his big sister Stormi Webster will turn 5.