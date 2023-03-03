Tabu, Shilpa and more wish Sushmita good health, call her ‘super girl’

Sushmita Sen got a heart attack recently and took to Instagram to talk about it. She informed her fans and followers how she got an angioplasty and a stent. Many took to her comments section to wish her good healthy and quick recovery, including colleagues Shilpa Shetty and Tabu.

In her post, Sushmita shared a photo with her father and mentioned what he tells her. “‘Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona’. I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back Angioplasty done stent in place and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you informed of the good news that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga,’ she wrote.

In the comments section, Shilpa wrote, “Godspeed my dearest , wishing u strength and great health.” Gauahar Khan wrote, “Ure precious ! Feel better soon ! Stronger than ever.” Moonmoon Dutta wrote, “You’re a strong, beautiful, precious and inspirational woman and you prove to do so every day. Sending you much love , strength and warm wishes. Khub khub bhalo theko .. Durga Durga.” Tabu commented, “Lots of love super girl.”

Poonam Dhillon wrote, “On lighter note-you have a warm Heart & a Hot personality !! Too much heat causing issues I Love & Hugs.” Lakshmi Manchu wrote, “Oh my my! So happy to be reading this msg. Sending you lots of love.” Sophie Choudry wrote, “Omg sending you love and light I know both you and your heart will be stronger than ever.”