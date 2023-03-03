Movieshoovy disassociates itself from AB Lakhani after Ushna’s accusations

We all know how a man named AB Lakhani from Movieshoovy upset Ushna Shah on her wedding day, however, now the outlet has recently made it clear that it is not associated with Lakhani.

Shah called out a Pakistani blogger named AB Lakhani for invading her privacy at her wedding. Recently, Movieshoovy issued a statement announcing that the accused has not been associated with them since 2021.

“This is a public notice to inform and elaborate that Mr AB Lakhani is not a part of Movieshoovy since August 2002. Above, any matters including him are not assigned or directed to Movieshoovy. The platform has been present in the country for the last 10 years and has never published any news that causes anyone mental or physical defamation/damage” the notice read.

Movieshoovy also apologised to Ushna Shah for the trauma caused but ensured that no one from their team had attended the wedding. Ushna Shah took to Instagram on Monday and expressed her disgust and feeling of violation, explaining that AB Lakhani of Moovyshoovy had been invited out of courtesy, as she had known him for years and he was present at the office where the invitations were being designed. Despite being informed that no plus ones were allowed, he brought in an uninvited guest and a photographer without permission. He even lied to her family, claiming that she had approved of their presence. The photographer then shared unauthorised photos with several media outlets, causing her further distress. The Bashar Momin actress revealed that the guest had even brought a drone and sneaked it into the private nikah enclosure, where he recorded the signing. She expressed that this action had left her in tears afterward.