Salman’s picture having a meal with Arbaaz, Helen and family goes viral

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the country, but his fans know it quite well that in his core, he’s a simple family man.

Khan loves spending time with his family and celebrates every possible occasion with them. A picture of him, having a meal with his brother Arbaaz Khan, Helen and the whole family has gone viral. While fans can’t stop gushing over his simplicity, some even are drooling over the food on his table. Some think, it’s a better meal than any five-star One user commented ont his picture and wrote, “Ma baap ke sath rhna kismat walo ko naseeb hota hai.?” while another user commented, “Yes this meal not less than 5 star hotel”.

Some user also wrote, “Best meals are wid family… lovely pic Fans can’t help but compare this home meal to a five-star hotel and think stars don’t need to go to a hotel, since they have such an expansive meal at home. On work front, Salman fans are still not over his cameo in ‘Pathaan’.

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen next in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

The makers have recently released the first song from the film, ‘Naiyyo Lagda’ with Pooja Hegde and it displays their romantic chemistry. The film also features Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam and others in key roles. Two songs from the film have been unveiled already – ‘Naiyyo Lagda’ and now ‘Billi Billi’. Fans have loved Salman’s chemistry with Pooja Hegde’

Apart from this, after ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman will be seen sharing the screen space once again in ‘Tiger 3’. SRK will reportedly kick-start shooting for the same in April this year. ‘Tiger 3’ sees Salman and Katrina Kaif come back together on-screen. The film will release on Diwali.