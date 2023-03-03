Sahiba tells which Pakistani star is the best in showbiz

Sahiba and Rambo are one such couple that attracted a lot of admiration from the public. The two have worked together on a number of films over their careers. Even though they stopped making movies after the collapse of the industry, they have continued to be involved in it through their work and television appearances. They did not become resentful but instead decided to value new styles and artists. In a recent interview, Sahiba was asked to rank the top actors and actresses in the industry. Mahira Khan, according to Sahiba, is without a doubt the biggest star in Pakistan because of the level of renown she has attained. In her interview, she also lauded other actresses and ranked Feroze Khan as the top male celebrity right now. At the height of her career, Sahiba married Rambo; thereafter, she did not put forth as much effort. However, she is now occasionally seen on television and is still managing her salon.