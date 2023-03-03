Raza, Rashid steer Lahore to 17-run victory over Quetta in low-scoring PSL contest

LAHORE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars staged a magnificent comeback to score a 17-run victory over Quetta Gladiators in their Pakistan Super League match at Gaddafi Stadium here on Thursday night. Chasing a modest victory target of 149, Quetta could muster only 131 for the loss of seven scalps in their allotted 20 overs. Quetta were seemingly cruising as they reached 53 for 1, with Yasir Khan falling to Haris Rauf from the last ball of the powerplay. Will Smeed had struck six crisp fours in 32 off 25 balls to help get his side ahead of the asking rate, but after he fell lbw to Rashid Khan in the seventh over, Quetta began a slow-motion collapse that saw them add 11 runs in five overs while losing three wickets. It got worse for Quetta when Martin Guptill launched David Wiese down the throat of deep midwicket, with the required rate crossing 10 per over. Odean Smith and Mohammad Nawaz were dismissed by Rauf as the home side took control, conceding just five boundaries in the second half of the innings and ensuring the victory was all but secure with an over to spare. Haris finished with three for 22 and Rashid took two wickets for 14.

Raza and Rashid help Lahore reach respectable 148: Earlier, Lahore set 149-run target for Quetta after being invited to bat first. Lahore were in danger of being dismissed for less than 100 runs after losing seven wickets for just 50. For the first quarter of the match, it seemed nailed on that the Lahore fans would go home disappointed. However, Rashid and Sikandar Raza brought their side back into the contest with a crucial partnership. Lahore were all out for 148 in 19.2 overs. Rashid was caught in the deep after scoring 21 off 20 balls but not before adding 69 runs in 39 balls with Raza. Raza hammered an undefeated knock of 71 off 34 balls with eight boundaries and three sixes. The Quetta bowlers gave their side a perfect start after reducing Lahore to 29-4 in the first powerplay. A direct hit by Umaid Asif sent the in-form Fakhar Zaman (4) back to the hut. Asif also sent Mirza Tahir Baig (2) back to the pavilion. Sam Billings and Hussain Talat were dismissed by pacer Naveenul Haq after scoring two and six runs, respectively. After losing openers, Lahore were hoping that Abdullah Shafique would rescue the side but the right-hander was cleaned up by Mohammad Nawaz after scoring 15 off 14 balls. Lahore captain Shaheen Shah Afridi promoted himself in the batting order and came out to the crease at number six. However, the experiment didn’t produce the desired result as Shaheen was run out after scoring run-a-ball 16. Nawaz picked up his second wicket after completing a simple caught and bowled to send Wiese (2) packing. Even with Raza’s efforts, Lahore were unable to bat their full 20 overs — but it turned out the league leaders had more than enough for a fifth

win in six.