Rape-accused Sandeep joins Nepal in UAE as an injury replacement

DUBAI: Sandeep Lamichhane has flown out to join Nepal for their remaining games in the Cricket World Cup (CWC) League 2 series in Dubai. Lamichhane was called up as a replacement for Mousom Dhakal, who picked up an injury in the nets, and played in the game against UAE on Thursday. Nepal are playing Papua New Guinea (PNG) and the hosts UAE in this leg of the series and have been trying to find ways to bring Lamichhane in. Lamichhane is facing charges of sexual coercion of another person and is currently out of jail on bail. The conditions of his bail did not allow him to travel out of Nepal, but Lamichhane approached Nepal’s Supreme Court and was given permission to travel earlier this week. At that stage, it only remained for the ICC to approve his inclusion in the squad. The injury to Dhakal would seem to have paved the way. That was his first participation in competitive cricket after he was arrested last October on the sexual coercion charges. His participation in that series did not come without objection. Both opposition teams refused to shake Lamichhane’s hand.