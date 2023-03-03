Spirited performances by Minhaj and Saad in Rumanza Open Golf

MULTAN: In the inaugural Rumanza Open Golf Championship, in progress at the par-72 Rumanza Golf and Country Club Golf Course in Multan, 96 top professional players of the country completed their first round here Thursday. Out of these 96 eligible national professionals, some competitors produced scores of excellence and sought acclamation while a large number of hopefuls ended up in agony, their scores ballooning to a level that lacked the winning touch. Looking superb during the first round was Muhammad Minhaj Maqsood of Rawalpindi Golf Club with a score of gross 68, four under par. As for Shahbaz Masih of Karachi Golf Club and Ahmad Baig of PAF, the duo too were equally luminous, their golf playing capabilities oozing rounds of class. While Minhaj stood out all by himself with an exceptional round of gross 68, four under par, Shahbaz and Ahmad, the phenomenal one of the national professional golf scene, were bracketed at gross 70, two under par. From the word go Minhaj, Ahmad and Shahbaz had taken command of the match and appeared determined to make their winning intentions clear.

Placed at a score of gross 71, one under par were Muhammad Munir of Rawalpindi and Ashiq Hussain of Multan. One stroke behind them were Syed Raza Ali Rizvi of Rumanza Golf Club and Muhammad Naeem of Peshawar. These four looked fairly spectacular in the first round and with their performance they added a dazzling touch to this championship. Others who have managed to perform reasonably well were Muhammad Alam at 73, Muhammad Sharif, Talib Hussain Bilal Hussain Shah, Matloob Ahmad and Kashif Masih, all at gross 74. The great Shabbir Iqbal was not too illustrious and was placed at a score of gross 76.

In the amateur category, Saad Habib Malik of Rumanza Golf Club overwhelmed his playing partners, his adversaries and his club mates at Rumanza with a show of golfing perfection. His hitting off the tees was accuracy loaded and crisp indeed were his fairway shots. All this skillful handling of the Rumanza Golf Course challenges enabled him to come up with an outstanding score of gross 70. And the striking feature of his excellent play was that he played in the company of the superb one, Shabbir Iqbal and, did not get overawed. Other amateurs who played well were Qasim Ali Khan placed at a score of gross 73, Salman Jahangir at gross 75, Rao Hassan at 78 and Malik Haseeb at 78.