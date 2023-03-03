Venus joins private equity firm Topspin Consumer Partners

NEW YORK: Venus Williams has joined private equity firm Topspin Consumer Partners as an operating partner, the latest endeavor in the world of business by a top tennis champion who has emerged as a prolific entrepreneur. Williams will work with companies owned by Topspin on their marketing strategies and investment opportunities, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday. Williams started working for Topspin last November, the firm added. Williams accepted the role because she wanted to take a more formal approach to investing and help grow businesses, Topspin managing partner and co-founder Leigh Randall said in an interview. Williams, 42, is at a crossroads in her tennis career. After winning seven Grand Slam titles, five Wimbledon championships and four Olympic gold medals, she pulled out of the Australian Open in January because of injuries. It is not clear when or if she will compete again. Her sister, Serena, 41, who is also a tennis champion, has withdrawn from the game but has said it’s possible she could return. Among the business ventures launched by Venus are Happy Viking, a plant-based superfood nutrition company, and EleVen, a lifestyle and activewear brand.