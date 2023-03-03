The inspiring journey of Moamen Mohamed to glory

CAIRO: Moamen Mohamed is widely recognized as a leading figure in the world of karate, owing to his outstanding achievements in the sport. As a professional athlete and a member of the Egyptian karate national team, Moamen has achieved remarkable success, including two world championship titles. Notably, he secured a silver medal in category-67kg U21 in Spain in 2017, and a bronze medal in category 60 kg U21 in Chile in 2019. His exceptional performance has earned him numerous accolades, including the Republic Medal for Sport, conferred upon him by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Despite his significant achievements, Moamen remains grounded and continues to display a commendable work ethic to improve his skills. He started practicing karate at the tender age of four and joined the Egyptian national karate team in 2013. Since then, he has participated in several tournaments around the world, where he has consistently delivered top-notch performances. Between 2015 and 2017, Moamen competed for the Shabab Al Ahli Club in the UAE, winning the UAE President’s Cup and the UAE League. In 2019, he joined Al Hilal Club and emerged as the first-place winner in the Arab championship for clubs, further solidifying his reputation as one of the best karate athletes in the region.

In 2022, Moamen’s performances have been exceptional, securing a third-place win in Series A Cairo 2022 and a first-place victory in Series A Kocaeli Turkey 2022. Currently, he holds the 12th position in category-67kg Kumite males and remains determined to top the world rankings in 2023 while aiming for a medal in the upcoming Men’s Karate World Championship scheduled to take place in Hungary in October. Besides his athletic pursuits, Moamen is also a graduate of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport, where he obtained a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree. He has become a role model for young people in Egypt and around the world, inspiring them to pursue their dreams while striving for excellence in all aspects of their lives. Moamen Mohamed’s exceptional achievements and unwavering commitment to excellence have firmly established him as a rising star in the world of karate. His impressive track record, which includes two world championship titles, is a testament to his dedication and hard work.