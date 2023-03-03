IDP Education Pakistan launches offices in Faisalabad & Gujrat

IDP Education Pakistan, a leading provider of international education services & and proud co-owner of IELTS, is pleased to announce the opening its two new offices in Faisalabad and Gujrat, making quality study abroad services and IELTS testing more accessible to the youth of both cities.

“After launching and huge success of 3the successful launch of three offices in the biggest metropolitan cities of Pakistan in 2019, we are excited to expand our presence in two more cities, showcasing IDP’s strong commitment towards the Pakistan market. We are very pleased to be able to and to make quality international education opportunities more accessible to youth of our country, along with making IELTS testing facilities more approachable toaccessible for test takers through our geographical expansion” said Mr. Humayun Bin Akram, Country Director IDP Education Pakistan.

IDP being is an ASX 100 company (Australian stock Securities Exchange listed company with global head office in Melbourne) has with a global presence in more than 50 countries and a network of over 140 offices worldwide. With a legacy of 50 years, IDP has helped students enter more than 600,000 courses and supported our network of over 800 leading partner institutions across Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Through these new offices, local students will get an opportunity to receive expert guidance regarding the application process, be able to gain entry into their preferred institution across six major English-speaking countries and will benefit from IDP’s high visa application success rate. Furthermore, students and professionals aspiring to work or migrate abroad will be able to sit for Computer Delivered IELTS in same these offices premises atusing IDP’s state of the art labs.