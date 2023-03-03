PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 258 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend, gaining 258.11 points on Thursday, a positive change of 0.64 per cent, closing at 40,670.88 points against 40,412.77 points the previous day.

A total of 152,162,654 shares were traded during the day as compared to 167,399,748 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.8.150 billion against Rs. 9.282 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 313 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 108 of them recorded gains and 182 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 12,619,643 shares at Rs.1.27 per share; Hub Power Co. with 11,207,903 shares at Rs.72.04 per share, and Maple Leaf with 7,626,212 shares at Rs.23.81 per share.

Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.74.00 per share price, closing at Rs.1,080.00, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum with an Rs.29.46.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,469.98. Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.499.00 per share closing at Rs.22,499.00; followed by Nestle Pakistan with Rs.164.22 decline to close at Rs.5,299.78.