NEECA conducts a capacity-building session on the importance of energy efficiency

National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) has organized a capacity-building session on the importance of Energy Efficiency at NEECA for the students and faculty of the IT department-Women’s University Rawalpindi. The experts from the energy and IT department of NEECA engaged with the students and faculty of the respective institution to raise awareness regarding Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EE&C) in Pakistan by informing how students can play a vital role in making this country energy efficient. Starting from their homes to their social circles they were educated to conserve energy by acting like responsible citizens and using energy efficiently.

The session started with the Holy name of Allah followed by presentations on different topics by directors of NEECA.

All the representatives highlighted the importance and need for energy efficiency and its conservation. Moreover, emphasis was made on the role that IT plays in energy conservation. Along with that, the students were informed about the industrial sector of Pakistan and the crisis prevailing due to the use of inefficient appliances.

Director SMO, Mr.Sabieh emphasized the behavior and civic sense of citizens that need to be changed in order to conserve energy. He said that we have been coming forward with new projects in all 5 major sectors of the economy to reduce energy inefficiency. He briefed students about National Energy Efficiency Registration Systems and the Energy information house. He said that the prime goal of NEECA is to promote the culture of conservation of energy.

Mr.Feroz Baig, Director of Industry said that 40% of the energy consumption of the country is in the industrial sector. He briefed the students about the boilers, steam turbines, and furnaces that are used in industries and how they can be made energy efficient. He also said that we must use energy efficiently and intelligently rather than cross-cutting. He added that monitoring and check and balance can be done through energy audits on the appliances that use energy inefficiently and a record of the previous energy usage can be kept for future comparisons.

Mr.Zeeshan, Director of Electrical said that Pakistan is among the countries that are vulnerable to climate change. In this aspect, students play a very important role in energy efficiency and conservation. An estimated measure of 45% of energy is consumed in buildings which is a great threat to the coming generation so we all as citizens of Pakistan have to take care of the available resources and use appliances that are energy efficient. He said that we have to engage students to bring innovations in the field of energy by inculcating the responsibility of energy conservation in their minds.