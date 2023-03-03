Utility Stores Corporation being given subsidy under Prime Minister’s Relief Package

Utility Stores Corporation is providing special subsidy on basic items under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package. These include flour, sugar, ghee, rice and pulses. The recent wave of inflation, uncertainty in general market prices,non-availability of dollars and increase in general sales tax have led to price revisions by utility stores corporation suppliers.

There is no change in prices for customers registered under the Benazir Income Support Program.

Under the Benazir Income Support Program, ghee is being provided at Rs 300 per kg, sugar at Rs 70 per kg, while a 10 kg bag of flour is being provided at Rs 400 per kg.

After the increase in prices for general consumers, ghee will be available at 490 rupees per kg, sugar at 89 rupees per kg, while a 10 kg bag of flour will be available at 648 rupees.

It should be noted that despite the increase, the prices of the items available at the utility stores are very low compared to the general market.