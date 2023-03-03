Violence at schools and universities has become routine in Pakistan; the tendencies of violent clashes on university campuses have only increased over the years. So when news of a violent confrontation between Baloch and Pashtun students at Quaid-e-Azam university first surfaced, very few were surprised or at least they shouldn’t have been if they were.

Those who attribute the incidence of such confrontations to student unions are missing the point. Pakistan’s predominantly dynastic and parochial political structure could use student unions, which were banned in the 1980s by General Zia in response to anti-regime demonstrations led by an energetic group of young students. Haq’s government eventually deployed paramilitary troops on university campuses, catalysing a brutal confrontation between the state and students, whose effects are felt even today.

Unpredictably, QUA reiterated its commitment to depoliticising its campus and even issued orders for the evacuation of its hostels, leaving hundreds of young women with nowhere to go in the middle of the night. The university in question is also in the process of deploying a special police force on its campuses to prevent other such instances of violence, a superficial solution to a complex and multifaceted problem where violence is merely an overt symptom of a much larger malaise.

Just two years ago, a student was killed and dozens of others injured in a violent clash between two student groups at a public university in Islamabad. The state’s attempts to depoliticise university campuses have famously backfired many times before. It’s unrealistic to expect students to detach from politics completely when their lives are shaped by its inner workings on a daily basis.

With no one to turn to when things get dark and confusing, it is not all that shocking that so many students turn to violence instead. In pre-independence Pakistan, student politics was an important symbol of liberation, intimately tied to resistance against the British Raj. Student unions everywhere have a reputation for fostering healthy debate and more crucially, providing their members with a constructive escape from a life that is otherwise overwhelming. Repression only perpetuates extremism. *