Outrage grows as Greece admits ‘failures’ after deadly train crash

The Greek government on Thursday acknowledged failures in state management of its rail system, following a train collision that killed 48 and has triggered angry protests. As crews continued to work in the charred wreckage at the crash site, the local station master admitted negligence in Greece’s worst-ever rail disaster and the government has apologised. An investigation would examine the “chronic delays in implementing railway works, delays caused by chronic public sector malaise and decades of failure,” said government spokesman Yiannis Economou. The crash happened late Tuesday when a freight and passenger train were allowed to speed towards each other for several kilometres before colliding near a tunnel outside Larissa in central Greece. The 59-year-old station manager was arrested after officials determined “human error” was involved in the collision in which two carriages were demolished and a restaurant car caught fire, trapping many victims inside.