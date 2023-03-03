Pakistani rupee recovers by Rs7 against US dollar

In the early trading session on Friday, the Pakistani rupee gained ground against the US dollar in the interbank market.

During intraday trade, the rupee gained Rs7.09 in the interbank market and was trading at 278 against the US dollar.

However, the local currency suffered a historic drop on Thursday, losing Rs18.98 against the dollar, which closed at Rs285.09.

The local currency strengthened against the dollar following Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s announcement that a stalled agreement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is likely to be reached next week. Another encouraging development is the transfer of a Chinese loan to Pakistan yesterday.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves have been increasing and are almost US $ 1 billion higher than four weeks ago despite making all external due payments on time, he added.

The central bank received $700 million as GoP commercial loan disbursement from China and after accounting for external debt repayments, the SBP reserves increased by $556 million.