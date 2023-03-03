Gold price rises by Rs 9,400/tola

Following a historic decline of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, the per tola gold price in Pakistan surged by a whopping 4.77% as investors’ attention once again diverted towards the precious commodity considered as an inflation hedge. According to All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) surged by Rs 9,400 per tola and Rs8,058 per 10 grams to settle at Rs206,500 and Rs177,040, respectively. The massive increase in the price of gold came on after the rupee plunged by nearly Rs19, or 6.66%, against the US dollar to close at 285.09 against the dollar in the interbank market. The price of gold is Rs3,000 per tola “undercost” in Pakistan, as compared to the Dubai market, showing that the Pakistani gold market was currently cheaper than the global. It should be noted that Pakistan meets almost all its gold demand through imports, and traders follow its international price in setting rates in the country. Jewellers import the metal against the US dollar and UAE dirham before converting its price into rupees.

Cumulatively, the precious commodity gained Rs12,400 per tola in the last three sessions reversing the prevailing trend recorded last week – when gold lost Rs1,900 per tola. The precious commodity scaled to an all-time high of 210,500 per tola on January 30, 2023; however, the gold price started receding after the rupee recovered on hopes of revival of the $6.5 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.