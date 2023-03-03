Punjab polls date: LHC dismisses contempt plea

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed as withdrawn a contempt petition against the chief election commissioner (CEC) and others for not announcing the date for the general elections in the province despite a court order. The single bench comprising Justice Jawad Hassan heard the contempt petition filed by Munir Ahmad. During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel filed a civil miscellaneous application for issuance of certain directions by highlighting various new developments. However, the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) counsel submitted that the Supreme Court had finally decided the matter on March 1 and the contempt petition had become infructuous, adding that there was no reason to proceed further in the matter. At this, the petitioner’s counsel agreed with stance of the ECP counsel and submitted that he did not want to press the matter any longer. Subsequently, the court dismissed the civil miscellaneous application and the contempt petition as being withdrawn. The petitioner had submitted that the court ordered the ECP to announce a date for general elections in the province after consultation with the Punjab Governor, on February 10. He submitted that respondents failed to comply with the court directions and requested the court to initiate contempt proceedings against them.