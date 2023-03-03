Six TTP terrorists killed in Afghanistan IED blast

At least six terrorists were killed and 15 others were injured on Thursday in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack targetting the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) in Afghanistan’s Khost province. According to sources, the dead included important commanders. Among the killed terrorist commanders are Abdul Manan, Alam Khan Mudakhel, Kajir and three unidentified terrorists. Among the injured terrorists are commander Fazl Amin, commander Muhammad alias Tofan, commander Noor Payo Khan, Faqirullah, Turzai, Sat Kare, Ali Sir Khan, Zubair, Hijratullah, Kamal, Sher Afzal, Bakhtullah, Zubihullah and two unknown terrorists. Sources said that after the blast, there was a wave of disillusionment and dissension in the TTP leadership. Further, sources report that TTP circles have noted an increase in problems for TTP after Pakistan sent a delegation to Afghanistan.

There is growing suspicion about the senior leadership of the Afghan Taliban among the lower-level TTP terrorists. Such incidents of attacks on the TTP appear to be a clear sign of increasing intelligence ingress within the TTP. According to sources, the in-charge of TTP’s Umar Media Group, Makram Harasani, has also been seriously injured in a separate incident. Last week, a high-powered delegation led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif visited Kabul and managed to secure “fresh commitment” from the Afghan Taliban to tackling the renewed threat posed by the TTP. Officials were confident that the outcome of the visit would be visible in upcoming weeks as Pakistan expects certain actions by the Afghan Taliban against terrorist outfits operating out of Afghan soil.