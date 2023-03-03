Islamabad police bans protests near courts

Following the hooliganism at local courts during the appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police announced a ban on protests near the courts, the spokesperson announced on Thursday.

The development occurred as the local courts were allegedly vandalised by PTI workers on Tuesday.

Seeing the security condition, the police had already imposed Section 144 across the federal capital.

The spokesperson of Islamabad Police wrote on Twitter that “the police has prohibited protests in the vicinity of the courts in the capital.” “Only lawyers, journalists, people facing trials and other relevant people would be allowed on the premises of the courts,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that “measures were taken due to security and other threats.”

It should be noted that the security arrangements at Sector G-11 of the judicial complex were breached as PTI workers removed all barriers during Khan’s appearances in different courts. Some of the workers damaged the building property and undermined the decorum of the courts.

According to a spokesperson for the ICT police, a case has been registered under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other charges on the behalf of the state.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the spokesperson had said that at least 25 people have been arrested so far. Under a deliberated plan, the mob attempted to attack the high court and the judicial complex, the spokesperson added. “Police teams have been deployed to different provinces to arrest the people involved in the incident,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson maintained that leaders of a “political party” were leading the mob, and they provoked the people which led to vandalism. ICT Police also said that government property was damaged at the judicial complex, while the police prevented any such move in the high court. Earlier that day, a district and sessions court in Islamabad issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the PTI chief in the Toshakhana case, while an anti-terrorism court (ATC) and banking court granted interim bail to Khan after he appeared before them at the judicial complex.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) also granted interim bail to the PTI chief in an attempted murder case.