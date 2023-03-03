US to equip KP police with modern technology

A high-level US delegation met Inspector-General of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan at the Central Police Office in Peshawar on Thursday to discuss the rise of terrorism and the security situation in the province. The six-member delegation was led by US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Armin Blome. During the meeting, Hayat apprised the delegation about the training programmes being provided to police personnel and how the department is trying to effectively dealing with terrorism in the province. These programmes include training on developing investigative skills on scientific lines, the provincial police chief informed the delegation. Hayat also apprised the visitors about measures taken by the K-P police for technological restructuring and upgradation. He said that separate women’s desks have been set up at most police stations where not only problems of the women are heard but efforts are also made to solve them as soon as possible. The US ambassador thanked the IGP for the police’s work in keeping the province safe and discussed support from the US for Pakistani law enforcement facilities and operations. He also assured full cooperation in constructing various buildings required by police in the province and to equip the department with modern equipment to meet the professional needs of the force. The IG K-P thanked the delegation and reiterated his determination of leaving no stone unturned to improve the quality of policing in the province and meet the expectations of the people.