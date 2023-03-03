Jadhav a living proof of Indian hostility against Pakistan

As Kulbhushan Jadhav remains a living proof of Indian hostility and state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan, the world must take notice of Indian inimical designs and policy of aggression against its neighbours.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, alias Hussain Mubarek Patel, an Indian (spy) terrorist, was apprehended on 3 March 2016 during a counter-intelligence operation from Mashkel, Balochistan while he was travelling to Pakistan on an Iranian passport.

A serving Indian Navy officer, Jadhav was involved in espionage, acts of terrorism, and sabotage against the state of Pakistan.

According to security experts, Jadhav was running a network of terror to sponsor terrorism in Pakistan through BLA, BRA, MQM (militant wing), TTP, LeJ, and Daish.

His cynical activities cost Pakistan thousands of lives and hence he was awarded a death sentence in April 2017 by the Field General Court Marshal (FGCM).

Jadhav joined the Indian National Defence Academy in 1987 and was commissioned in the engineering branch of the Indian Navy in 1991. During his service years, he was promoted to the rank of Naval Commander.

He was tipped by the Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in 2013 to pursue subversive activities in Karachi and Balochistan.

His job was to hold meetings with Baloch insurgents and collaborate with them to carry out terrorist activities, leading to the killing or maiming of thousands of Pakistani citizens. Jadhav, in pursuit of targets set by his RAW handlers, was arrested by Pakistani intelligence agencies on March 3, 2016, when he attempted to cross over into the country from the Saravan border in Iran.

During interrogation Jadhav revealed that at Wadh, Khuzdar, he was in contact with Haji Baloch, who provided financial and logistic support to Baloch separatists and the Islamic State network in Karachi.

He also told that the masterminds of the Safoora bus attack, where gunmen shot dead 45 Ismaili passengers, were also in contact with Haji Baloch.

Jadhav added that he had met Haji Baloch several times, sometimes for planning sectarian violence in Karachi and the rest of Sindh.

Upon information provided by Jadhav, Pakistan’s intelligence agencies arrested hundreds of under-cover operatives working to sabotage peace in Pakistan, saving thousands of innocent lives from potential harm. In July 2019, after a petition lodged by India, the International Court of Justice ordered Pakistan to allow Jadhav full and unimpeded consular access to Indian officials but rejected an Indian plea for his conviction to be dismissed.