Prime suspect in rape, murder of 6-year-old girl arrested

Police on Thursday arrested the prime suspect and his accomplice on charges of raping a six-year-old girl in Karachi’s Bin Qasim Town.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir Hasan Sardar stated that a very strong case will be made against the accused and severe punishment will be handed down. He added that no negligence would be tolerated.

The victim’s father said his only demand was that the suspects be punished so that no one would ever commit a similar act again.

As per the details, the body of six-year-old Fariha was found in a sewer near National Highway Shah Town on Wednesday after she was abducted on February 27 from Bin Qasim’s Data Nagar neighbourhood.

Her relatives and local residents protested on the National Highway, and police promised the family, as well as the locals, that they would find and arrest the suspects involved in the kidnapping, rape, and murder. The protest was then called off.

The main suspect Intizar Hussain, and his facilitator Allah Rakha were arrested.

Intizar Hussain, a neighbour of the victim, is a habitual criminal. His accomplice Allah Rakha is a resident of the same area, and both belong to Punjab’s Layyah.

SSP Malir, along with other police officers, reached the victim’s home, offered their condolences and informed them about the arrest of the accused.