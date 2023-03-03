LHC extends stay order on Lahore Master Plan 2050 until March 28

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday extended the stay order on the Lahore Master Plan 2050 until March 28. Justice Shahid Karim heard the pleas filed by Mian Abdur Rehman and others but the lawyer representing the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) could not appear before the court on account of illness. Earlier, the LHC had ordered the LDA to stop the plan until Jan 25 as the appellant argued that the plan violated rules and ignored public concerns about potential environmental degradation. The court had ordered the LDA to submit a response.