The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s former principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti in Quetta. Anti-Corruption DG Sohail Zafar confirmed the arrest of Mr Bhatti, adding he [Bhatti] was nabbed while escaping the border in Balochistan. Mr Zafar said Bhatti was handed over to the Quetta police. In order to bring Mr Bhatti back to Punjab, the anti-corruption team was being constituted, Mr Zafar said.