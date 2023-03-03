Punjab LG dept to introduce e-tendering: minister

Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development LGCD Ibrahim Hassan Murad said that the Local Government Department of Punjab is being fully digitized and it will be made a model department. According to a handout, he said that e-tendering and e-bidding systems will be introduced across Punjab. Services and payments will be digitized by local government to ensure transparency. He said the Bank of Punjab will be partnered to expedite service delivery in the department. He further said that to avoid fraud and cheating, paper receipts will be done away with. People will be able to make payments through a mobile application from their homes. The aim of local government is to deliver services to the people at their doorsteps. He said that technology will be fully used to create convenience for the people of Punjab. Secretary Local Government Dr Irshad Ahmed and others were also present in the meeting.