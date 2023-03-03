Speakers at Int’l conference express concern over global food insecurity

National and international speakers at the third and last day of the international conference on saline resource management in the context of global climate change expressed concern over the food shortage around the world.

The unanimous recommendations of the speakers at the conference said that the government should invest in science and technology, and provide funding on a priority basis to promote research on climate change and other issues like shortages of food.

The international event was jointly organized by Dr Mohammad Ajmal Khan Institute of Sustainable Halophyte Utilization of the University of Karachi in collaboration with Salim Habib University and the Nuclear Institute of Agriculture, Tandojam, said a statement.

The conference ended with the recommendations to develop food systems by fostering saline agriculture in the country. The recommendations in consultation with the participants were presented by the Associate Professor of the KU MAK-ISHU Dr Irfan Aziz.

Meanwhile, Director of KU MAJ-ISHU Dr Salman Gulzar said that despite the presence of manpower in Pakistan, “we always look towards the west for the solution to our problems.”

He informed the audience that if provincial and federal governments supported the KU MAJ-ISHU, then “our research institute would facilitate them in making saline lands suitable for cultivation.”

“We will need resources and funds to convert the saline and barren lands into green fields easily.” Dr Salman Gulzar, the chief organizer of the conference put forward a proposal for the government sector to invest more in science and technology by raising research funds, particularly in sustainable development, non-conventional crop production, as well as carbon sequestration in view of global warming.

At the closing ceremony, the participants stressed the need to hold such meetings on a regular basis and to increase research collaborations both at the regional and global levels.

Experts from different countries, including the United States, Russia, China, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Pakistan, Britain, Iran, and others, said that the world’s rapidly increasing population, depleting resources, and climate change were some major reasons for food insecurity around the globe.

They observed that there would be a need to double the current agricultural production, which seemed difficult due to increasing soil erosion, climate change, and human population pressure. In this context, the cultivation of non-traditional halophyte crops on fertile soils would help overcome these problems.

They warned that in the context of the current economic situation and climate change, severe food shortages would be faced in the coming decades, for which alternative commodities and cheap fodder for livestock had become indispensable.

Appreciating the role of utilization, it was said that the cultivation of halophyte fodder through saline water in the Thar Desert under the said institution was an excellent example.

Delegates from Pakistan, Russia, China, and Iran participated in the conference while scientists from the USA, China, the UK, and Portugal delivered their online lectures.

A total of 80 participants, including national delegates, faculty, and research students from the Department of Botany, Microbiology, and Institute of Environmental Studies at the University of Karachi, and the Federal Urdu University of Science, Arts, and Technology participated in the event.

During two sessions, 12 participants gave oral presentations, four delivered online lectures and 20 students from the University of Karachi and Salim Habib University presented their posters. Sessions were held simultaneously.

Dr Brent Nielsen from Brigham Young University USA presented his findings on the effect of halophilic bacteria that helped in improving the growth and yield of a medicinally important plant “alfalfa” (also called lucerne) under highly saline conditions. Dr Bernardo Duarte from the University of Lisbon Portugal talked about the bioengineering of salicornia rhizosphere with marine plant growth promoting bacteria that increased plant tolerance to abiotic stresses.

Professor Dr Aqeel Ahmad, the Dean of Biosciences at Salim Habib University, opined that they were constantly losing microbial flora that would result in making plants susceptible to infections and multiple stressors. “Therefore, there is a need to improve microbial diversity for endophytic organisms to improve plant production.”

Dr Masoumeh Salehi from National Salinity Research Center, Yazd, Iran discussed the successful domestication of non-conventional food crops among halophytes such as quinoa, bassia and panicum in Iran under semi-arid saline conditions.

Dr Qurban Ali Panhwar and Dr Asma from NIA Tandojam also presented their findings on the use of plant growth-promoting bacteria in increasing the yield of food crops such as chili and rice varieties growing areas of Sindh.

Dr Afshan Rehman from the KU Department of Botany presented her findings on enzymatic profiling of halo-tolerant endophytic bacteria and medication of salt stress on tomato crops. In another parallel session on climate smart agriculture, Professor Dr Jean W.H. Yong from Sweden highlighted the role of bio-stimulants in promoting the salinity resistance of tomato varieties.

Dr Neelam Munir from Lahore College Women University presented her findings on the application of halophytic nanoparticles in stimulating growth performance and salinity resistance of tomato seedlings under saline conditions.