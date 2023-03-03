HEC to set up NAHE regional centre in Sindh

The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan has finalised the groundwork for establishing a regional centre of National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) in Karachi, Sindh.

The HEC, under its Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) project, aims to strengthen its NAHE, an academic wing of HEC launched in 2019 to improve the quality of teaching, research, and governance in higher education institutions (HEIs) across Pakistan. The establishment of four NAHE regional centers were envisioned during the life of HEDP project.

Addressing the immediate need for a lack of quality training facilities for academia in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, two chapters were notified in these two provinces last year while moving forward, two more are to be established in Punjab and Sindh. In this regard, a two-day consultative workshop was held with the regional stakeholders of Sindh on the establishment of the NAHE regional center in Karachi here Thursday.

The workshop was chaired by Programme Coordinator, HEDP, Dr. Mahmood-ul-Hassan Butt, while more than 40 stakeholders, including Chairman Sindh HEC, Vice Chancellors, and Deans. Some Vice Chancellors mentioned that their universities have already developed human resource development activities and expressed their desire to collaborate with other universities. The participants provided their valuable inputs on the envisioned role of the NAHE regional center and how it would build the capacities of faculty and administration in performing their roles more efficiently.