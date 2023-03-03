Punjab govt orders security for census teams

The Punjab government has issued instructions to depute a policeman with each enumerator to improve security during the census in the province. The directive was issued by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akthar Zaman while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday. The administrative secretaries of relevant departments and police and military officials attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link. The chief secretary ordered that the transportation plan be implemented and security of the field teams be further enhanced. He also ordered deputy commissioners to personally monitor the census and launch a special campaign to increase awareness among people. He appealed to people to fully cooperate with the enumerators in data collection. Provincial Census Commissioner Ali Bahadar Qazi gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that census work had been started in all districts.