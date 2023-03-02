With “Washmallay,” Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga record another hit

Two of the most viewed and highly scored tracks from Coke Studio were Sahir and Aima’s Baazi and Mast Malang. The pair recently debuted the music video for their most recent song, a local tune called Washmallay.

Pakistani vocalists Sahir Ali Bagga and Aima Baig, both of whom possess exceptional talent, frequently create songs that top the charts. Their outstanding musical compositions regularly create a lot of buzz and receive a lot of attention on social media.

A stunning video goes along with the upbeat song. In the video, Aima Baig is utterly enchanting while wearing gorgeous traditional clothing that honours Pakistan’s rich cultural past.

Together with singing, both vocalists can be seen dancing to the music, showing a sincere love and devotion to their craft. Both of them give amazing singing and dance performances, showing that they are completely absorbed in their roles.

Aima Baig may have wed at the beginning of 2023, but just recently, she called off her engagement to Shahbaz Shagri and made their separation public. Although the reason for their breakup is still unknown, the couple was frequently seen together and out on dates before it happened.

The music video for the song was directed by the esteemed Adnan Qazi. The track has been receiving immense adoration from fans of both Sahir Ali Bagga and Aima Baig.

The visual interpretation of the song has garnered widespread acclaim from fans, with many expressing their anticipation for the track since the release of the teaser.