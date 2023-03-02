Results of Doctor of Pharmacy exams announced

The results of the Doctor of Pharmacy (New Scheme) Third Professional Annual Examinations were announced on Thursday.

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore, according to the report, has issued a notification of the annual examination results.

According to the results, out of 236 candidates who appeared in the exams, 199 candidates passed while 36 were declared as failures.

The result shows a success rate in the annual exams of the Doctor of Pharmacy (New Scheme) Third Professional was 84.68 per cent. As per the result, Shayan Ali of Quaid-e-Azam College of Pharmacy Sahiwal took the first position with 858/1000 marks.

Sana Saleem of Yusra Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences Rawalpindi bagged 854 marks and bagged the second position. Mehzeen Qamar of the same university–Yusra Institute–secured the third position with 853 marks.

The spokesperson of the UHS said the results can be viewed on the University’s website.