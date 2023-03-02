Saudi Arabia issues important guidlines for travellers

Saudi Arabia‘s government has issued new guidelines regarding luggage limits for visitors to the kingdom.

According to the new regulations, national carriers have been informed that baggage in excess of the specified limit will not be permitted on board.

The new regulations effectively prohibit carrying excess baggage above the limits set by various airlines.

The Saudi Aviation Authority has directed airlines not to carry excess baggage, and this should be ensured at the time of check-in; the authority has highlighted that instructions regarding luggage are well communicated; however, some airlines flout the rules and allow loading of luggage beyond the upper cap limit, resulting in glitches.

The authority has warned that failure to follow the guidelines will result in strict action being taken against the carriers.

The instructions come months before the kingdom prepares for the annual Hajj, which is expected to bring 2.3 million believers to the country. This is the first time the Covid restrictions have been lifted, and the number of pilgrims has returned to pre-pandemic levels.